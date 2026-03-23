Dumpster diver shares photo of impressive haul after major holiday: 'I was shocked'

"This isn't even all of what I got. My table isn't big enough."

Redditors cheered on a dumpster diver who saved heaps of Valentine's Day items from going to waste. The savvy individual shared photos of the huge bounty they collected after the holiday to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a massive haul. The first picture is of a bag filled with Valentine's Day chocolates in heart-shaped packages. The next one shows a table with neatly organized stacks of those chocolates, temporary tattoos, other Valentine's Day candy, and stickers.

The original poster revealed that it wasn't even the full extent: "This isn't even all of what I got. I collected about 12 bags total. My table isn't big enough. I got three bags of stuffed animals as well. 2 bags that I believe have Easter items in them."

Fortunately, their effort was to make sure all of the goods wouldn't go to waste. Even past the holiday, who doesn't love candy, chocolate, and plushies?

"A lot of ladies and other people are about to be blessed for months to come," a user predicted.

The OP confirmed that their plan was to give away almost everything to those who would appreciate it.

"Yessss I contacted the nursing home for the chocolates and Ronald McDonald house for the stuffies," they shared. "Waiting to hear back for confirmation on donations."

Seeing an entire store's worth of Valentine's items in the trash may be surprising, but it's unfortunately all too common.

"Omg I am so jelly," a fellow diver wrote. "My green tree store put locks on the dumpster."

"Our green tree actually put all their valentine items in carts, labeled them a penny, and let everyone buy them," the OP revealed. "I was shocked!"

Whatever kind of good juju the OP had going on, their commitment to saving items heartened the community.

"With this great stupidity from corporations you are able to turn it around into great positivity that will brighten their days," a user concluded.

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