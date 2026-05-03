Appliance tech demonstrates how to prevent fires and keep your dryer in tip-top shape

"Glad I saw this video, [I] was looking at totally buying a new washer and dryer."

Cleaning dryer vents at least once a year is vital, as clogged vents can lead to dryer fires, mold growth, longer drying times, and higher energy costs.

Many homeowners are unsure how to do this, but luckily, one TikToker has saved the day with a detailed video going through the process.

The scoop

TikTok user KTC Appliances (@ktc.appliances) shared a video of a maintenance technician cleaning out all the lint from a dryer, with the caption, "How to deep clean a dryer and eliminate a potential fire hazard!"

The tech demonstrates how to remove the back of the dryer and delint the inside, before showing how to clean out all the lint from the dryer vent itself.

The process is fairly simple, although homeowners will need tools to remove the back of the dryer, a pair of gloves to protect their hands, and something to dust with.

How it's helping

Keeping a dryer vent and dryer free of lint is vital for safety and provides numerous other benefits.

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In 2020, the National Fire Protection Association released a report stating that around 13,820 home fires were attributed to dryers.

The prevalence of dryer fires is due to the fact that these appliances present the perfect environment for a fire to start. Dryer lint is highly flammable, and dryers are sources of heat; put the two together, and the risk of combustibility is high.

Besides the safety factor, though, too much lint buildup can lead to several other issues. Too much lint in a dryer vent reduces airflow, so moisture from wet clothing can't escape, which can lead to mold and lower indoor air quality.

Additionally, when lint blocks the dryer vent, it takes dryers much longer to dry clothing. This results in homeowners using up more energy, leading to higher electrical bills and increased air pollution.

By simply cleaning out a dryer vent and delinting the dryer, homeowners can avoid most of these problems. (Also, homeowners should remember to clean out the lint screen after each use.)

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were thrilled with this hack and its money-saving benefits.

One person commented, "Awesome job. Me and one of my friends did this to replace a heating element and discovered the lint at the bottom had caught on fire."

"Glad I saw this video was looking at totally buying a new washer and dryer," wrote another.

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