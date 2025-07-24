Officials offer homeowners up to $3,000 to make key yard upgrades: 'We need to be thoughtful'

"We hope these rebates encourage residents to use technology and take other measures."

In an effort to encourage water conservation, the Lower Colorado River Authority is dramatically increasing financial incentives for residents in Austin, Texas.

Since 2010, Austin has seen its fair share of drought conditions. To combat this, the city has developed a program that promotes water-saving projects for homeowners. These projects range from upgrading irrigation systems to converting turf grass to drought-tolerant landscaping.

To encourage even more participants, the LCRA is now offering larger rebates than ever before. In some cases, residents can earn up to $3,000. In a news release, the LCRA announced that it was doubling the rebate for mechanical aeration projects to $200. For mulching and composting, residents can now receive a $1,000 rebate.

The rebate that jumped the most is for installing drought-tolerant landscaping. Residents can now get as much as $2,000, up from $600.

Drought-resistant landscaping, also known as xeriscaping, requires minimal watering due to the use of native plants, which can often be drought-tolerant. The method also takes advantage of efficient irrigation and water-wise design techniques. This approach helps conserve water, reduce maintenance, and increase sustainability during water shortages.

John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president of water, explained the reasoning behind the changes. "Up to 70% of water used during the summer months is used outdoors, and that number needs to come down," Hofmann said. "We hope these rebates encourage residents to use technology and take other measures to cut back on outdoor water use, which saves both water and money."

In 2022, Austin experienced its driest year since 2011. The city's yearly rainfall amount was nearly 10 inches below average. Since then, it has dealt with a drought that has threatened the region's water supply. The Live Music Capital of the World is in Stage 2 watering restrictions, which are designed to reduce water consumption by 10-20%.

"This drought is serious, and we need to be thoughtful about how we use water," Hofmann added. "Every bit of water we save helps preserve our water supply in lakes Buchanan and Travis."

