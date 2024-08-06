  • Home Home

New homeowner concerned with HOA compliance looks to community for drought-tolerant landscaping advice: 'What can be done?'

"Observe the amazing native plants everywhere."

by Lindy Whitehouse
Homeowners associations are great for providing services to community residents and fostering community involvement, but adhering to some of their rules can leave homeowners feeling confused or out of ideas, as one homeowner recently pointed out in a post on Reddit

The owner asked for advice on what to do with their large yard at their new home in Las Vegas. The OP shared pictures showing an empty-looking space as they asked other users, "What can be done … before our HOA starts getting concerned?"

The OP also shared that grass is forbidden due to watering restrictions, and this also prevents them from planting too many trees or flowers. Irrigation systems have been prohibited in new homes by the Las Vegas Water District since 2022 to help conserve water due to the drought situation in the Colorado River. 

Most commenters urged the OP to consider native plants and to reach out to native plant nurseries and local organizations for inspiration. Native plants would be a great addition to any garden under restrictions like these, as they are adapted to the local environment and would not require additional watering. These plants would also provide habitat for local wildlife, including pollinators. "Watch your yard become a haven for native bugs and birds," wrote one of the commenters

While the rules enforced here were due to changes in the law, HOAs can often enforce strict regulations that make it difficult for people to make small changes to their properties. Homeowners who want to make changes can use our helpful know-how to navigate how to start negotiations with an HOA.

Negotiating with your HOA could help you make small changes that save money, conserve resources, and help cool the planet down.

One commenter told the OP, "Go out into the mountains around Las Vegas and observe the amazing native plants everywhere," to get some inspiration.

While another said, "I think starting out with islands of smaller planting, edged with rocks, and a rocked pathway would look lovely in your yard!"

