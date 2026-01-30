  • Home Home

Goodwill shopper can't believe their luck after stumbling upon rare $7.99 discovery: 'It finally happened to me'

"You deserve great things!"

by Noah Jampol
One lucky thrifter shared their story about finding a practically new pair of Dr. Martens at Goodwill for quite a bargain.

Photo Credit: iStock

Frequent visits to thrift stores can lead to incredible finds of either deeply discounted essential items or, occasionally, rare treasures worth much more. One thrifter was basking in the moment after landing their own big score after many attempts.

They shared their excitement on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit about finding a practically new pair of Dr. Martens at Goodwill for quite a bargain.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote: "It finally happened to me: $7.99 Dr. Martens in my size at Goodwill."

The image reveals the lightly worn black boots with the signature look, including flowery linings. Dr. Martens are known for their durability and typically retail for 20 times what the thrifter paid.

While stumbling upon Dr. Martens with minimal wear is great luck, shopping at thrift stores can consistently save you hundreds, if not thousands, each year. A study found that most shoppers can save around $1,700 annually

For many, the savings from one valuable find can justify trips to secondhand stores. There are the too-good-to-be-true stories of thrifters landing jewelry worth thousands or finding hidden money stashed in products. Then, there are plenty of examples of high-quality home goods cropping up in thrift stores at a fraction of their retail prices.

Thrifting also offers a solution to fast-fashion fatigue, allowing people to find secondhand clothing that lasts longer than low-quality, mass-produced items.

Beyond personal benefits, thrifting contributes to environmental sustainability. It supports upcycling clothing and keeps items out of landfills longer. Textile waste is piling up all over the world and causing environmental problems wherever it ends up.

The fashion industry is a substantial contributor to pollution. Keeping up with trends pours more production and transportation resources into clothing that is discarded more quickly. It's a never-ending cycle.

For the original poster, it's clear their commitment to thrifting paid off royally with some fashionable boots. Dr. Martens did inspire some debate in the community, but most commenters loved the thrifter's haul.

One proclaimed: "You deserve great things!! I hope they lead you on many interesting and fun journeys!"

"Those are freaking fabulous!" another said. "You could totally get some pink laces and work the floral thing."

"I found the same exact ones secondhand (but unused) several years ago," a user shared. "Paid like $15 and I've worn them a million times."

