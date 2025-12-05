Driver vents frustration about new trend witnessed on the road: 'They stopped at my driver side'

A Reddit post from a few years ago drew attention to a problem that hasn't gotten much better — in fact, drivers say it's becoming increasingly common. The post showed a rearview mirror completely washed out at nighttime by the glaring headlights of a lifted truck.

The post is titled: "I hate lifted trucks." Commenters seem to agree, with one saying: "Me too. I was blinded by one a few weeks ago … so I pulled over to let them pass. So they stopped at my driver side, shouted some expletives, and then coal-rolled me."

The moment resonated because it captures an annoying consequence for drivers sharing the road with modified trucks. Oversized trucks often have LED headlights that are high enough to blind other drivers around them at night.

And while some commenters suggested adjusting the rearview mirror to shine back at the truck, another pointed out that it "doesn't work if their cockpit is too high up." Their choice of word — cockpit — reveals how some really feel about these vehicles; they're more akin to larger craft like a plane or spaceship than a standard vehicle.

Heavily lifted trucks are gaining popularity — Lifted Trucks says that "a lifted truck is now as much a fashion statement as a pair of designer sunglasses."

However, research says oversized trucks are more dangerous; their higher center of gravity and oversized tires make them harder to maneuver and stop. Plus, their height means bigger blind spots and reduced visibility — a danger for drivers and pedestrians. Data shows that vehicles with hoods higher than 40 inches off the ground are 45% more likely to kill pedestrians than other vehicles.

These massive trucks also take a toll on the environment. They burn more fuel, contributing more to air pollution and public health issues. In fact, hundreds of thousands of them are estimated to have emissions defeat devices, allowing them to spew out toxic pollution. They also wear down roadways faster, leading to more frequent repairs and taxpayer costs.

But some states are cracking down on excessive vehicle mods. For example, Georgia and Massachusetts have a 2-inch maximum on suspension lifts, and Delaware has lift and braking requirements for modded trucks. Many cities are also enacting low- and zero-emissions zones.

Commenters shared the frustration.

"I normally … take my foot off the gas and wait for them to pass," one wrote.

Another Redditor added: "I always change my side mirrors and rear view mirror so I don't get blinded, while also trying to get them back with their own reflection."

