Puppy helps owner with unexpected household chore: 'He happily took the job'

A Redditor showed a way to tap into your dog's love of tearing up paper that has more uses than the trusty "my dog ate the homework" excuse.

They shared a GIF to the r/composting subreddit of how teamwork with a dog can make household chores more enjoyable. (Click here to view GIF if embed does not appear.)

The video showed the dog taking on the task of breaking down cardboard into the appropriate size for composting. Behind the dog was a heap of evidence that the animal was not just enthusiastic but also pretty darn good at the task.

"He happily took the job," the Redditor wrote. The dog's eager waiting at the start of the video confirmed the point.

"Tearing up cardboard was killing my hands. Last night I realized we could outsource the task to the dog," they explained in a comment. "He is so thrilled to get to tear it up. I would say it's a new favourite activity."

They acknowledged that cleanup required a few minutes, but that's better than hurting their hands or shelling out for a shredder. After all, why would you do that when you have an efficient animal shredder at your service?

Since cardboard can be composted as long as it lacks heavy dyes, glossy finishes, and labels, it's often something you can toss in the bin.

Your dog can help reduce your household waste and develop fertilizer for down the road. Another way to cut down on trash is to have your dog eat your frozen produce scraps as a treat if it's safe and to their liking.

Redditors loved the owner's creativity in using their dog's love of chewing things to their advantage.

One gushed: "What a good boii! Beautiful coat too!"

"When it comes to cattle dogs and border collies, they say 'give them a job or they'll find a job... Like eating garbage or your couch,'" another Redditor wrote. "This seems win-win!"

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