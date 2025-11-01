Gardener reveals free and easy hack to help plants thrive: 'You gotta use what you got'

When you're short on supplies, being creative with what you already own is often a great way to fill those gaps. A gardener named Tierra Jenae (@Tierrajenae) emphasized that tip in a post on TikTok when she needed another trellis for some pole beans but didn't want to take another trip to the store. Instead, she looked around her property, gathered what she already had, and built one using branches and old scrap pieces.

The scoop

In the short clip, Tierra walks into the woods near her home, grabs a large branch, and ties it together with leftover garden materials.

"You gotta use what you got to get what you want," she says. "She's not perfect, but she's gonna get the job done."

The DIY trellis supports pole beans by giving the vines something to climb, and it improves growth and makes harvesting easier. Using trellises helps vining crops like tomatoes grow upward while effectively boosting airflow and sun exposure for healthier plants and higher yields. Trellis systems — even DIY ones — can "quadruple the amount of plants you grow" by maximizing limited gardening spaces.

How it's helping

This approach saves money by reusing what's already available and making hardening more accessible for people who want to grow their own food without extra costs. Building a trellis like this also keeps plants off the ground, reducing rot and pest problems without the use of chemicals while improving harvest efficiency.

Plus, growing your own food helps cut household waste and supports a more sustainable food system. That's especially important given that roughly 30-40% of all food in the U.S. is wasted each year, according to Feeding America. Supporting vertical growth through trellising not only makes growing food potentially more productive, but it also means people can keep making better use of what they grow.

What everyone's saying

Commenters under the video were impressed with the DIY, and some were familiar, adding their own experience with the gardening method.

"So resourceful!!" one commenter wrote.

"Looks great.. especially when the beans grow up and cover it," another added with some experience of their own.

"Ohhhh nice work!! Branch teepees are the best for this!" a third commenter wrote.

