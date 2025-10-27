Frugal DIYer shares clever idea to give old t-shirts new life: 'Total win'

No one wants to spend a lot of money on something that will ultimately get filthy. Whether it's cleaning rags, dog toys, or children's clothes, it can hurt to swipe your credit card on something that will ultimately end up in the trash within the year.

​One DIYer shared an easy tip in the r/Frugal subreddit on how they simultaneously give their stained shirts new life and avoid spending money on cleaning rags.

​"Anyone else turning old T-shirts into cleaning rags to save cash? I've got a drawer full of ratty old T-shirts, so I started cutting them into cleaning rags. They're perfect for wiping down counters, dusting shelves, or even scrubbing the car, and I'm not blowing money on fancy paper towels or microfiber cloths. Total win," the OP posted.

​​The fashion industry produces 10% of global carbon pollution, equal to the amount of pollution generated by every person in the E.U., according to Business Insider. The impact is based on overusing and polluting water resources, and the fact that 85% of all textiles end up in landfills every year.

​Annually, 100 billion garments are produced, and 92 million tons of them end up back in the landfill due to a combination of fast fashion and relaxed consumer behavior, according to Earth.org. If consumer behavior trends continue like they are now, it is expected to reach 134 million tons of waste by 2030.

​Americans alone throw out 11.3 million tons of textile waste, discarding 82 pounds of clothing every year. This tip by the DIY enthusiast encourages everyone to extend the life of a garment by converting it from fashion to function. It can also save textile waste and money by avoiding the purchase of cleaning rags, which can cost $15 to $50 a box, and instead using textiles you already own.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

​The next time you decide to declutter, consider donating or converting them into rags before tossing them into the trash and adding to the landfills.

​The Redditors joined in on the joy of the frugal and eco-friendly hack.

​"Yes! I do this all the time. I actually have a bag of clothes I need to cut up," one user commented.

​"Whenever [my shirts] inevitably wear out or get a stain that won't come out, they become shop rags. Super handy!" another shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.