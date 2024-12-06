Homeowner claims this almost-too-easy refrigerator maintenance tip can save hundreds of dollars: 'Things you should know'

"If you're like me, you haven't cleaned this in a while."

There is one spring cleaning task many don't know they should be doing, and it can significantly lower your energy bill: cleaning your refrigerator coils. Thankfully, one DIYer on a mission to teach their followers how to update and maintain their homes shared a simple hack for clean coils and lower bills in minutes.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, Casey Finn (@diyplaybook) walked their followers through the task, which the post's caption says is "super quick and easy to get done."

"If you're like me, you haven't cleaned this in a while," Casey says as she walks viewers through the steps of the task. "This is Homeownership 101: things you should know how to do around the house."

Casey explains that while it is a task you should do twice a year, she has never done it before. All you have to do is locate the fridge coils, which are typically on the back of the appliance behind a panel.

Unscrew the panel and use a vacuum to clean out all the dust, hair, and other debris before cleaning it again with a brush. Then, give the panel a rinse in the sink and screw it back on. This simple process will keep your coils clean and your fridge running smoothly.

How it's working

Refrigerators account for 7% of the total energy consumption in an average household. If yours is running below peak efficiency, it's also running up your energy bill. Keeping it running as efficiently as possible is an easy way to save money.

Cleaning the condenser coils regularly can also help regulate your fridge temperature, meaning food will stay fresher longer, reducing food waste. The less food is wasted, the less money you spend to replace groceries that should not have gone bad. Cleaning the coils can also extend your fridge's lifespan, saving you from making an expensive replacement before absolutely necessary.

Not only do these benefit your pocketbook, but they also benefit the planet. Less energy wasted by our home appliances equates to less pollution that leads to the overheating of the planet being put in the atmosphere.

Food waste is also a major environmental issue. Food is the largest component in landfills in the United States, accounting for up to 22% of trash. As it decomposes, it produces methane, another major contributor to the rising global temperature.

What people are saying

Regarding Casey's simple fridge solution, commenters were surprised by and thankful for it.

"I was like clean what? Coils?" said one surprised viewer.

"Perfect," added another.

"Great reminder!" said one more.

