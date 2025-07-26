Gardener reveals thousand-year-old technique to effortlessly water plants: 'I will be using this'

A young gardener gave a quick tutorial on how to make a DIY olla to keep garden plants watered and happy.

The scoop

The lifestyle and gardening account Pink Jardin (@pinkjardin) posted a TikTok video showing how to turn a typical clay pot into a traditional olla.

"It is an ancient irrigation watering method using terra cotta pots," the caption explained. "Ollas save time in the garden, water, and money."

All you need is a clay pot and a small amount of caulk. The video shows the gardener plugging the drainage holes in two pots.

Once dry, they fill one with water, place it in the ground, and cover it with a lid. This DIY olla will slowly release water into the soil, making watering the garden effortless. Plus, it's cheaper than a store-bought olla.

How it's helping

Ollas are a brilliant way to help your garden flourish without wasting water or time. Instead of daily or weekly watering, simply set up these pots and fill them as needed.

The plants will absorb just the right amount of water to thrive, so you'll have a successful garden without daily maintenance. You can also reduce your utility bills, as every drop of water will be put to good use, and you'll never overwater your garden.

With hacks like this, having a garden can be a breeze. When you choose native plants, it's even easier, because they don't need much help to grow.

Creating a garden is fun and beneficial in many ways. If you grow produce, you can improve your diet and save money on groceries. But no matter what you grow, you can enjoy the mental health benefits, such as reduced stress and an improved mood.

Home gardens are also wonderful for the environment, creating pollinator-friendly spaces and supporting local ecosystems. Every native plant helps form a healthy ecosystem, and pollinators are an essential part of that. Without pollinators, 35% of global food crops would be in jeopardy, according to the Department of Agriculture.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were grateful for the affordable gardening tip.

"This is awesome, little gardener! These things are so expensive when you purchase in the store. I will be using this idea. Thank you!" one person wrote.

Someone else echoed the sentiment, saying: "Thank you!!!! I wanted to use more of them this year, but they can be expensive."

With this easy trick, you can simplify gardening without breaking the bank.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.