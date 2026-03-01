Woman shows off creative alternative for empty pill bottles: 'This is really cool'

What's cluttering your medicine cabinet might just be the perfect inspiration for a new craft project.

In a video, one TikToker showed how they created a lamp from empty pill bottles. Teaching artist Emily Seilhamer (@emilyseilhamerart) posted the clip to inspire others to use what they have around the house to create art.

"Discover how to make a stylish lamp using recycled pill bottles in this fun crafting project!" Emily wrote.

The project is an excellent example of what you can do with a common throw-away item in your bathroom cupboard.

These containers often end up in landfills, where they slowly break down into microplastics and release polluting gases into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, other social media users have been showing the world how they repurpose empty pill bottles as small storage containers, as homes for firestarting kits, and to transport salad dressing to work for lunch.

Others have shared tips on how to recycle plastic pill bottles properly and suggested donating them to animal shelters and aid organizations.

Basically, anything you can do to keep these containers out of the trash is a step in the right direction toward living more sustainably and reducing pollution. If you follow Emily's lead, you might even end up with a fun lamp that's an instant conversation starter in your home.

In the comments, Emily explained that her friend saved a bunch of old pill bottles and dropped them at her doorstep, thinking she could make something out of them. Social media shares such as this one reinforce that you don't need to spend money on expensive craft supplies to get creative and make unique pieces with what you already have for free.

"This is really cool," one user commented.

"I'm currently a medication technician, and I have so many pill bottles that I throw away, but I'm saving them now," another shared. "Can't wait to make something."

