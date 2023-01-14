TikToker sparks conversation after explaining why she no longer buys deodorant: ‘I am telling you this works’

Gaining over 1.3 million likes on TikTok, this viral video is a hit among the sustainable beauty community.

Zero waste TikToker, @bottegazerowaste, shows users how she no longer buys deodorant because she simply makes her own.

Using only five ingredients, this zero-waste hack creates an entirely natural, DIY deodorant using a really simple method.

The video begins with adding two tablespoons of shea butter, one teaspoon of coconut oil, three tablespoons of corn starch, and half a teaspoon of baking soda to a jug.

Next, bottegazerowaste mixes everything together until there are no clumps left. This makes the basis of your natural deodorant. Finally, you can personalize your deodorant by adding up to 15 drops of your favorite essential oil and mixing it in. Popular choices include bergamot, lavender, cypress, ginger, tea tree, and clary sage.

To turn your mixture into a usable deodorant, just pour the liquid into a 50-gram tin and pop it into the freezer to set. After about an hour, the product should be ready to use.

This is a great way to reduce waste and live a more sustainable life. By making your own deodorant, you can cut down on the number of products you use and throw away, which ultimately end up in a landfill. And you can also help reduce the demand for products, prolonging the Earth’s resources for future generations.

The video received a huge amount of positive comments with one user adding: “I am telling you this works way better than normal deodorant — I’ve been using this for 5 years now.”

Another user adds her own suggestion. “you can save an empty deodorant container and pour in ingredients so you can apply normally and don’t have to use your hands to apply.”

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.