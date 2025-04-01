Pet owner shares money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Works just as well'

If you're a pet owner, think twice before throwing out that toilet paper roll. As bunny parent DieselOchCompany (@dieselochcompany) showed in their video, you can create a cheap toy that hides treats.

The scoop

Before spending money at the local pet shop, get a used toilet paper roll to make the "easiest and cheapest bunny enrichment toy." Fold in the sides on one end, add some food pellets, and fold in the opposite end. Give it to your pet, and let them have fun.

The video showed the bunny working hard to get inside the roll, and based on the cute dog shown, your canine friends should also like this toy idea. After all, while it may look rough, it "works just as well as the more aesthetically good-looking ones."

How it's helping

Play and entertainment provide mental stimulation and exercise for pets. According to CNET, dog parents spend an average of $500 to $1,000 annually. Along with food and vet visits, toys are part of those expenses. Cutting down on your consumerism and animal budget by finding cheap or free DIY options can help.

That's where used toilet paper rolls can come in handy. Plus, the hack provides another way for people to exercise their recycling options beyond the weekly community pickup — such as upcycling and repurposing.

Those simple toilet paper rolls have gained popularity for their reusability, which ranges from sowing seeds to adding to compost. One hack even uses the rolls to give curtains a fuller look. Are you tired of your jewelry getting tangled when traveling? Thread a necklace through a roll to prevent damage.

The more reuses you have for your toilet paper rolls, the more items you keep out of landfills.

While cardboard can disintegrate much faster than plastic, it can still become a choking hazard for marine animals if it gets into oceans. Plus, why waste that cardboard in the trash when you can give it back to the earth in compost or as part of a mulch lasagna? Those earthworms love the material and cycle even more nutrients back to the soil from waste after eating it.

What everyone's saying

Most people likely agree that "the bunny and dog is so cutee," as one commenter said.

You may want to watch your pet while they play with it since one pet parent said: "My dog eats the whole toilet roll."

