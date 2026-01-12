Woman shares genius pet trick using old pasta sauce lids: 'I'm doing this'

Food packaging often ends up in the trash even when parts of it can be reused. There are ways to reduce that waste that only ends up overfilling landfills and creating pollution.

For example, a TikTok creator shared a genius trick that repurposes old pasta sauce jar lids into an interactive activity for cats instead of throwing them away. With this simple DIY idea, you can use items you already have at home without having to buy new cat toys.

The scoop

In the video, creator Milana (@Milanaperu) shows how she fills a shallow pan with water, floats old jar lids on the surface, and places dry food and treats inside each lid. The creator called this an "easy at home cat enrichment activity," and said it encourages their natural hunting instinct while entertaining them for hours.

"Easily one of poppy's FAVORITE activities," the creator wrote in the caption under the post.

How it's helping

One of the biggest benefits for pet owners is cost savings. Store-bought cat enrichment toys can add up over time (especially when they get destroyed by cat claws and teeth), but this home-made activity uses items that would otherwise be discarded.

Reusing household item packaging like jar lids also helps reduce household waste, which eases pressure on landfills and lowers the risk of plastic and metal contamination in our waterways. Feeding America reported that between 30% and 40% of all food in the U.S. is thrown away each year, which begs the question of how much of that is with its packaging.

There are multiple ways to reuse old items, such as for household food organization or storage, as opposed to buying brand new containers that will eventually also be thrown out.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were either excited to try the reuse hack but also unsure if their cats would be able to play with the toy without spilling water everywhere (maybe that calls for another reuse hack).

"I'm doing this," one commenter wrote under the video.

"Tried it and one cat laid in the bowl of water and the other spilt it and drank the water off the floor," another commenter added, painting an adorable but messy image of the cats' experience.

"Trying this!!!" another added.

