Frustrated homeowner seeks legal advice after land dispute with neighbor disrupts outdoor renovation: 'They know they have no legal ground'

Installing solar panels is one of the simplest ways to cut energy costs and reduce environmental impact. But one homeowner's plans to add solar panels faced a hurdle due to a dispute involving trees and property lines.

A Vermont homeowner, posting on the r/Surveying Reddit forum, explained that they planned to install solar panels on a barn and needed to clear a handful of nearby trees. Their neighbor objected, claiming the trees were on their land based on an ArcGIS map.

The homeowner, however, had a stamped-and-signed survey from 1995, along with closing documents identifying a rock wall as the official boundary.

"Now that they know they have no legal ground, they have resorted to playing victim on Facebook, and there are talks of petty revenge from them," the original poster wrote in the caption.

The OP's situation isn't uncommon. In South Carolina, a homeowner's neighbors trespassed and removed trees from their land. In another case, a homeowner rewilding their yard suffered property damage caused by a neighbor. These examples highlight how disputes can complicate projects and create legal problems.

Even with potential challenges, many still pursue home upgrades such as solar power for the long-term energy savings they offer. If you're considering solar, free tools like EnergySage allow you to get installation estimates and easily compare quotes from trusted installers.

Challenges aside, solar projects can be worth it. Going solar remains one of the most effective ways for homeowners to save money on home energy while reducing reliance on polluting energy sources such as gas and coal. Tools such as EnergySage make it easier to understand system size, costs, and potential savings early in the planning process.

EnergySage's services, including quote comparisons, can help you make informed solar decisions. With it, you can save up to $10,000 on purchases and installations. EnergySage also offers a state-by-state mapping tool that shows average system costs and available incentives, helping you secure the best possible deal.

If you're concerned about reliability, you can add battery storage to a solar setup to protect your home during outages, lower long-term energy costs, and support off-grid living. EnergySage also provides free tools to explore home battery storage solutions and installation estimates.

Reddit commenters largely agreed that the homeowner was on solid legal footing.

One user wrote: "I would say, based on the information you have provided, it is clear where your boundary is." They also recommended getting an updated survey to solidify the OP's claim before felling the trees.

"GIS websites are notoriously inaccurate. You have a survey. That is pretty much the whole story," another commenter noted. They added that even justified boundary disputes can become messy if they escalate into court battles.

Another Redditor commented: "Your neighbors didn't read the disclaimer on the ArcGIS site that says all property lines displayed are approximate and not legally binding."

