Homeowner baffled after finding unusual item on their front steps: 'The human being that disposed of this ... is also garbage'

"What kind of person just throws things on others' property?"

A baffled homeowner posted a photo on the subreddit r/Whatisthis in the hope that fellow users could help them identify the mysterious electronic device that had been dumped on their doorstep.

The photos shared by the homeowner clearly show a cartridge from an electronic vape, otherwise known as an e-cigarette.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Empty vape cartridge. It's garbage," one commenter replied.

Another responded, "the human being that disposed of this … is also garbage."

Electronic vapes, particularly disposable ones or their cartridges, can be harmful for several reasons. Vape cartridges, like this one that has just been tossed on the ground, leave unsightly litter and pose a risk to people as they can cause flat tires. They also contribute significantly to electronic waste, and if not disposed of properly, they can pollute the environment.

Unfortunately, vaping has risen significantly over the last decade, and according to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, around 150 million disposable vapes are thrown away every year. Even those that are disposed of in the trash often end up in landfills, where they contribute to plastic waste or are incinerated, releasing harmful toxins, further contributing to environmental pollution.

A Spanish island, called Gran Canaria, has recognized that vaping cartridges are unsightly litter and has included vaping in a list of activities banned on its beaches, with those in violation risking a hefty fine.

Vaping also poses a significant health risk to those who do it and could cause issues for other people in the vicinity as it exposes them to second-hand nicotine, the effects of which are unknown, per a research article published on PubMed.

People who choose to vape should consider using reusable vapes with refillable cartridges because they are cheaper in the long run and produce less waste, which is kinder to the planet.

