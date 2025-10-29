Woman demonstrates simple method to fix common dishwasher issue: 'You just saved me so much money'

Instead of calling for help with a slow-draining dishwasher, one TikToker has grabbed a few tools and dealt with the issue herself.

The scoop

Alynette (@alynette_) shows her Whirlpool dishwasher with standing water that won't drain.

First, she removes two screws inside the dishwasher to access the drain area. After checking to make sure the motor is moving, she takes a simple wire coat hanger, bends it with pliers, and carefully snakes it through the drain hose.

In the video, you can hear the moment the clog breaks free and the water starts to drain away.

"Hope this helps," she says at the end.

How it's helping

The most immediate benefit of this hack is saving money by avoiding a pricey repair call. But using your dishwasher efficiently saves you money in other ways, too.

A properly running dishwasher is a huge win for your utility bills, saving you over $130 a year compared to hand-washing.

That's because it uses way less water and energy. Your dishwasher sips about four gallons of water per cycle, while washing the same amount by hand can guzzle up to 24 gallons.

This simple fix is a great reminder that a little maintenance goes a long way. In fact, dishwasher scientists say one of the best ways to keep your machine running well is to stop pre-rinsing your dishes.

Modern dishwashers have sensors that check how dirty the water is, so they clean better when they have some food particles to work on. Just be sure to scrape off the big stuff and regularly clean your dishwasher's filter. There are even hacks on how to do this naturally.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were thrilled to see such a simple, empowering fix.

"You just saved me so much money by being able to do this myself!" one commenter wrote.

Another offered a helpful safety tip: "Unplug first to be safe, put something else besides your finger to check motor."

And many were just happy to see a great example of DIY spirit: "I love seeing empowered women. You go girl!"

