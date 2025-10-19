Disgruntled homeowner prepares for showdown with overbearing HOA on quest to install money-saving home upgrade: 'They're power tripping'

Commenters pointed out that there is a law in the works to protect homeowners.

One Kansas homeowner was eager to get solar panels despite the resistance of their homeowners association, and they turned to Reddit for help convincing their board.

"How do I make a case for my old school HOA to allow solar on the back of my house?" said the original poster. "They don't understand it at all. They assume it's ugly. The bylaws say no solar and it takes a 80% vote to change the bylaws and that's not happening. Not even 80% vote, period."

One commenter noted: "They're power tripping."

Homeowners fight for solar even in HOAs because it's one of the best ways to save money on electricity. Solar panels generate electricity practically for free, and they do it without creating heat-trapping air pollution that harms the environment.

In this case, the original poster might soon be in luck. Commenters pointed out that there is a law in the works to protect homeowners who want to install solar no matter what their HOAs say. However, the bill has not yet passed.

Another commenter suggested arguments that they could use to convince their HOA board: "Explain to them that it won't be seen. It will be paid off. And that if they don't allow for it, you'll have to lobby and take over the HOA yourself."

