Crafter spots mirror on the curb, takes it home, and turns it into donut decor

A piece that seems outdated at first glance can become something fun, useful, and highly personal.

A discarded mirror found on the curb has won over Reddit after being remade as a cheerful, donut-themed decor piece.

What happened?

Posting to Reddit's r/upcycling community, the original poster wrote, "I found this mirror discarded outside. It was just begging to be taken home and turned into a donut."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Photos showed the rescued mirror after its transformation into playful decor, complete with frosting-like detailing and sprinkle-inspired accents that gave the piece a whimsical feel.

The poster later added, "I upcycled everything in this photo except for the rug," suggesting the donut mirror was part of a broader, thrift-minded decorating style.

Commenters praised the look. One wrote, "It's a nice calming maximalist vibe."

"I love dopamine decor!" another added.

Why does it matter?

Home decor can get expensive fast, especially for shoppers trying to create a distinctive look.

Finding a mirror for free on the curb and turning it into custom decor can cost far less than buying a trendy statement piece new.

This kind of upcycling also keeps usable materials in circulation longer. Mirrors, wood, and decorative frames are often tossed because they look dated or damaged, not because they can no longer be used.

Rescuing those items reduces waste and helps cut demand for brand-new products, which typically require additional raw materials, manufacturing, and shipping.

A piece that seems outdated at first glance can become something fun, useful, and highly personal with paint, basic supplies, and a little time.

What can I do?

Start by keeping an eye out for sturdy curbside items, thrift store finds, or hand-me-down pieces that have good bones.

Frames, mirrors, side tables, and lamps are especially good candidates for beginner-friendly makeovers.

Before bringing anything home, inspect it for cracks, water damage, pests, or broken hardware.

If it is safe and structurally sound, a coat of paint or a playful concept can completely change how it looks, often for far less than the cost of buying a comparable item at retail.

Online DIY communities can also help with technique and inspiration.

If you are not ready to tackle a big redesign, you can still start small: repaint a frame, swap knobs, or refresh an old shelf. Savings can add up quickly when free or low-cost items replace brand-new decor purchases.

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