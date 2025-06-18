Homeowner shocked after suspecting HOA of tampering with property: 'What can we do about this?'

A Reddit user stirred up discussion after sharing some frustrations they have with their homeowners association.

The user was shocked to find their outdoor outlets had been disabled after HOA members tampered with the plugs. According to the board, the poster is not allowed to use their own outdoor outlets because the HOA claims to pay for the electricity flowing to them. But the poster says the outlets are connected to their circuit breaker.

"What can we do about this?" the user asked readers. "I feel that it's completely uncalled for especially since we pay for the electricity to those outlets."

HOAs across the country have a history of making it difficult for homeowners to utilize their own property. From dictating the length of grass to policing paint colors, HOA bylaws frequently infringe on homeowners' rights. But many are fighting back.

In 2024, the state of Michigan passed a law preventing HOAs from banning rooftop solar panels and other eco-friendly improvements.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to reduce your energy bill to nearly $0. Now, neighbors in Michigan can reap the full benefits of services like EnergySage, which allows homeowners to compare quotes for solar panel installation, and Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program.

As for the Reddit poster, they'll likely have to prove their outdoor outlets are connected to their electrical system and are not community property. Some commenters suggested calling their power company for a safety check.

"Providing validated proof that it doesn't belong with the HOA is the fastest way to get them to back down, get it fixed and then leave you alone," one commenter said.

Another user seemed to think notifying the HOA of the damage to property in a certified letter would be enough.

"I would also ask for a confirmation of the section that specifically covers outdoor outlets, connected to the common power structure of personal [property]," they wrote.

