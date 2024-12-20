Aerial footage of Russian billionaire's superyacht sparks outrage online: 'I'm disgusted'

The yacht appears to be docked at a marina in a special area away from smaller boats.

A Reddit user sparked a heated discussion after posting a photo of a Russian billionaire's 500-plus-foot superyacht in the r/BeAmazed subreddit.

According to the original poster, the outrageously large yacht called Dilbar measures 512 feet long. In the photo, the yacht appears to be docked at a marina in a special area away from smaller boats, which look like toys in comparison.

Dilbar was launched in 2015 at the German Lürssen shipyard, delivered in 2016, and is the world's largest superyacht in terms of its overall internal volume, per Lürssen Yachts. It features every kind of luxury a yacht owner could ever dream of having, including an 82-foot swimming pool, various entertainment and recreation spaces, and two helipads.

Unfortunately, all of this luxury comes at a steep price for the environment. According to Oxfam, the average annual carbon output of each of these superyachts is roughly 6,250 tons — equal to a whopping 860 years of pollution for the average person. In addition, superyachts have outsized impacts on marine environments by contributing to wastewater, noise, and light pollution, which affects both people and wildlife.

When you consider that there are over 5,300 superyachts over 98 feet in operation, according to YPI Crew, the potential environmental damage can't be ignored. One solution to the issue could be heavily taxing owners of superyachts, but that may not be enough to deter the uber-wealthy from buying them, as the Guardian explained.

However, companies such as Silent Yachts, which specializes in luxury solar-powered vessels, could make yachting more sustainable. Sunreef Yachts also launched a first-of-its-kind yacht made from recycled plastic bottles and a luxury craft that integrates a solar panel system into the ship's bodywork. In addition, some hydrogen-powered superyachts, such as one linked to Bill Gates, are making waves in the industry.

Nevertheless, until sustainable yachting becomes the norm, calling attention to diesel-powered superyachts is important to help shift the tides and promote a healthier future.

"We need to give this poor owner a tax break to make life easier," one Reddit user commented on the post.

"When 1 heli-pad is not enough," another said.

"I'm not amazed, I'm disgusted," said someone else.

