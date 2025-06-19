Professional chef runs blind taste test to see which stove produces the better steak: 'I'm glad somebody finally did this test'

"If you can afford it … it's definitely worth the investment."

We know there's a difference between gas and induction stoves, but is there really a difference in how food tastes when cooked on each? Boulevard Home, a family-owned furniture and appliance store, shared a video putting this question to the test with a blind tasting of two steaks cooked by a professional chef.

Blake, the resident appliance repair person and host of the video, started off by sharing, "We know through previous tests the induction is way more efficient than gas is, but does it cook the same?"

"We'll see if there's a real difference in flavor, texture, or sear," the video's caption said.

First, the video demonstrates how the induction stove heats up much faster than the conventional gas stove. The chef is cooking the steaks to medium rare on both cooktops.

During the video, Blake indicates that the temperature on the gas range is fluctuating. "We're having a hard time getting that temperature to sit and stay right where it is. We have to make slight adjustments to it all the time," Blake detailed while the steaks were cooking. "That definitely is one of the advantages of having an induction cooktop versus a gas range."

Induction is also considered much safer after you're done cooking, Blake says, due to the fall in temperature once the cooktop has been turned off. After the steaks were done cooking, the blind taste testers took a bite of each steak and determined their favorite was cooked by the induction stove.

"I'm glad somebody finally did this test. I have been saying for years that induction is superior to gas," a commenter said on the video.

Induction stoves are a safer and economical alternative to gas stoves. They don't produce harmful indoor air pollutants, and the cooktop remains cool to the touch, reducing burn risk. They cook faster and are more cost-effective than traditional gas or electric stoves, translating directly into savings on your monthly energy bills. And ultimately, the food tastes better, too.

By bringing an induction cooktop to your kitchen, you can also get a rebate of up to $840, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. Commercial kitchens are even making the switch.

Blake concluded the video with some parting thoughts: "If you can afford it … it's definitely worth the investment."

