Michigan heat outage sends Detroit-area residents to basements, cars, and dry ice

"It's very problematic, and I'm kind of worried with the extreme overheating."

In the middle of a dangerous stretch of summer heat, CBS Detroit reports that thousands of Metro Detroit residents lost power and spent the night improvising ways to stay cool, including retreating to basements, sitting in parked cars, and tracking down dry ice.

For families already coping with soaring temperatures, the loss of air conditioning turned an uncomfortable night into a serious health and safety concern.

What happened?

Among the biggest outage areas was the neighborhood near 12 Mile and Dequindre roads in Warren, CBS Detroit reported. DTE Energy told the network more than 5,000 Metro Detroit customers were still without electricity Wednesday morning following an outage on June 30.

The utility said an equipment problem at a nearby substation caused the outage, and crews were working to restore service, with power expected back by the evening of July 1, per CBS Detroit. DTE also said it was still unclear whether the extreme heat was a factor, the network noted.

Resident Victoria Wardia told CBS Detroit her household retreated to the basement overnight, calling it "kind of an emergency situation."

"It's very problematic, and I'm kind of worried with the extreme overheating," Wardia said to the outlet. "People can die, and animals can die."

Why does it matter?

When the power goes out during a heat wave, the problem quickly becomes more than an inconvenience. Air conditioning can be essential for older adults, babies, people with chronic health conditions, and pets.

Food and medications that need refrigeration can spoil, and even basic tasks such as charging phones or sleeping safely indoors become more difficult.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by increasing heat exposure, straining infrastructure, and disrupting the services households depend on every day.

As summers grow hotter, outages can trigger cascading problems for public health, community safety, and economic stability. That can span from medical emergencies and lost work time to spoiled food, rising utility burdens, and added stress in already vulnerable neighborhoods.

While it's unclear in this case if the extreme heat caused the outage, these two factors can be linked, as the conditions can overwhelm the grid or cause issues with the equipment.

What's being done?

DTE said that its operators were monitoring the grid continuously and had crews in place to respond to outages during the heat, per CBS Detroit. They were hoping to restore power by late Wednesday morning, according to the network.

For local affected residents like Kimberly Mackowitz, they had to get creative to hold the fort down during the lengthy outage. Mackowitz relayed to CBS Detroit that she was watching over three grandchildren and making do with trips to her car.

"So I had to go get some dry ice," she told the outlet. "I've been sitting in my car a little bit, charging my phone, and I have a 14-year-old that's been in there with me. That's been rough."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.