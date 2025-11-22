Homeowner distraught over neighbor's destructive habit: 'I'm not sure what to do'

Anyone who has tended a garden knows the feeling of pride when things come into bloom.

Yet one Redditor had that feeling snatched away after a neighbor's reckless driving destroyed part of their property.

"They have driven into my garden bed multiple times, killing plants and taking out landscaping lights," they vented in a post on r/neighborsfromhell.

"I'm not sure what to do," the gardener wrote. "They don't seem to care about running into plants."

Starting a garden is a smart move to save a couple bucks around the house. Even a small plot of yard space can provide healthy, fresh vegetables to home kitchens that shorten the grocery list. Or, it could be a chance to install native plants and save on watering and lawn maintenance.

Yet inconsiderate neighbors can become real obstacles for homeowners wanting to make these planet-friendly changes. Stories about sustainable land use projects or home energy improvements being set back because of a neighbor causing a fuss are all too common.

In this case, the troublesome behavior was repeated even after the original poster asked them to stop. Nine times out of 10, that simple step of good-faith communication leads to positive results. However, if that does not do the trick, it may be time to responsibly take additional steps.

Others in the subreddit suggested that the original poster set up some cameras and some form of a physical barrier around their garden. If that did not deter the neighbors from driving over the garden, at least it would be on tape. Legal action could be warranted at that point, commenters emphasized.

"Cameras ... small boulders ... steel fencing. Then if they hit/drive through you take them to court," one person wrote.

"My favorite are those large half oak barrels," another posed as an alternative to fencing, metal, and rocks. They suggested weighing the barrels down and planting vines inside for a "beautiful, hard to move" solution.

"Send them the bill to reimburse you for everything, every time," a third advised.

