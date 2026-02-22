Expert shares simple ways desert residents can help save at-risk species with their own backyards: 'We can be the solution'

People who live in desert ecosystems can directly help protect biodiversity near their homes.

Dr. James Danoff-Burg, vice president of conservation at the Living Desert, spoke at a public library event to explain how residents can protect the Coachella Valley.

As the Palm Springs Post reported, Danoff-Burg shared how his organization's conservation efforts are helping to slow erosion and restore desert habitats. He also encouraged people to remove non-native grasses from their yards and to plant desert-adapted species instead.

Danoff-Burg said that big-box home improvement stores often sell non-native plants and invasive species that harm the desert environment. However, local nurseries often prioritize the sale of native plants to help restore natural habitats.

He encouraged people to pull out non-native plants when they see them during walks. He also appealed not only to homeowners with yards but also to apartment dwellers, who can grow native plants in pots on their balconies.

"We are the people who are the challenge. Are the problem, but if we are doing the right thing, we can be the solution," he said.

This native plant expert's perspective is helpful because it helps people understand the wide variety of native species in desert habitats. It also encourages participation from all desert residents, not just established conservation organizations, in biodiversity solutions.

With desert wildlife facing unprecedented challenges due to our changing climate, it is now crucial for everyone to do their part in restoring natural habitats.

Whether you live in a desert environment or not, you can grow native plants wherever you live to support local pollinators and wildlife. When you grow a natural lawn without chemicals or rewild even just a portion of your yard to focus on native species, you also reduce your lawn maintenance chores and save money on watering costs.

One social media user shared Danoff-Burg's native species advice to the r/NoLawns subreddit.

"He's correct," another Reddit user commented on the post. "Bring back the desert verbena for sandstorm protection."

"I wish the state government had a program for getting rid of lawns and converting to natural vegetation," someone else wrote. "Just like they offer incentives for solar power."

