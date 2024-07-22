Company helped Americans prevent 120 billion pounds of pollution — here's how

Choosing your home's electricity source can be one of the best ways to keep more money in your wallet while helping the environment.

Our choices have an impact, and not just on us. Green Mountain Energy has helped Americans in deregulated markets prevent 120 billion pounds and counting of planet-warming pollution from entering the atmosphere simply by helping them choose the best source to power their homes.

What is a deregulated market?

In most of the United States, a regulated energy market means your energy provider is predetermined based on where you live. As detailed by the Environmental Protection Agency, states with deregulated markets allow market competition for retail energy supply to customers.

In short, Green Mountain Energy explains that instead of having only your utility company with one electricity source and one price, you can choose the electricity company that best meets your needs — aka, no one tells you what to do.

CNET reports that only 18 states — 13 states and the District of Columbia have fully deregulated utilities, and five more have partially deregulated utilities — currently have the power to choose who provides their power, offering either fully or partially deregulated markets.

Why is your power provider important?

When dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas are burned for energy, tons of planet-warming pollution is put into the atmosphere. Conversely, opting instead for a provider that uses 100% clean energy (the cost of which continues to drop as accessibility to it grows) keeps that pollution out of the environment.

Whether you choose a plan powered by wind or solar, you can heat and cool your home without contributing to the rapid overheating of our planet, which is pretty cool.

How can you get started?

If you live in a deregulated state and want to make a change, there are resources to help make it easy and keep you from getting underserved or overwhelmed.

SaveOnEnergy offers a free tool to simplify the process and help you find the right plan. With its one-stop shop, helpful resources, and energy experts ready to answer your questions, the tool allows you to compare plans and determine the best course of action to ensure that whatever your situation may be, you can pay less and use more clean energy.

