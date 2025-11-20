Energy expert reveals how to ditch your expensive utility company: 'People don't even realize they have this choice'

Some states provide a better environment than others for lowering your electricity rate.

If you live in one of the 14 that offer options, you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars by choosing your energy provider. The states are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas.

"These states have deregulated electricity markets, which means they give residents the power to choose who supplies their electricity," EnergySage explained. "The problem is, many people don't even realize they have this choice."

If you do have alternatives to an assigned supplier — Texas is the only state that forces customers to choose their own — you may be able to lock in a fixed rate for years, or you could sign up for a plan that uses renewable energy sources. Some companies also have plans that feature free nighttime or weekend power. If you have an electric vehicle, this might be for you.

"There are some exotic plans that are great for you to keep your eye out for if you have a special situation like an EV or a solar system or a battery in your garage," WattBuy co-founder and chief product officer Ben Hood told EnergySage.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and lower planet-overheating pollution. That's because the sun's rays are free and don't emit heat-trapping gases like the burning of dirty energy sources does. EnergySage's free tools can help you get quick solar panel installation estimates and compare quotes.

With EnergySage's free services, the average person can save up to $10,000. Its mapping tool shows the cost of a home system by state as well as details on federal tax incentives available until Dec. 31.

Since buying solar panels can be prohibitively expensive, leasing them may be a good option for those looking to avoid high or fluctuating energy prices while also helping the planet. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to understand your options for buying and leasing panels.

One such leasing option is Palmetto's LightReach program, which provides panels for no money down and lets you lock in a low energy rate.

Pairing panels with other electric appliances, including an efficient heat pump, will further lower utility costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the right installer and efficient unit for your home and budget.

