As Delaware braces for 100-degree heat, this ceiling fan switch could keep rooms cooler

If the fan is spinning the wrong way, though, you could miss out on that cooling effect.

With a statewide extreme heat advisory in place, Delaware is entering a period of dangerous summer weather, and temperatures are forecast to hit 100 degrees or more.

One simple, no-cost step may help indoors during the hot spell: make sure your ceiling fans are set for summer.

What's happening?

A report from the Cherry Hill Courier-Post, republished by AOL, says ceiling fans should rotate counterclockwise in summer.

In that direction, the blades move air down into the room, producing a wind-chill effect that can improve comfort. That added airflow can be particularly helpful during a heat wave in places like bedrooms, living rooms, and other areas where people may spend long periods inside.

The advice comes as utility bills are top of mind for many households. Air conditioning is often essential during extreme heat, but even small changes that help a room feel cooler may reduce how hard an AC system has to work.

Unlike many home upgrades, this one requires no new equipment, professional installation, or upfront spending.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can increase health risks, make sleep more difficult, and drive up electricity use just as families are trying to keep rising costs under control.

When the blades are set correctly for summer at counterclockwise with medium to high speed, the fan helps circulate air in a way that supports comfort rather than working against it. If the fan is spinning the wrong way, you could miss out on that cooling effect, especially with a higher ceiling, as it would circulate the cooler air upward.

This hack is free, takes only a moment to check, and, as the Courier-Post source noted, may lower bills by easing reliance on constant air conditioning. The source did not provide a specific dollar amount for potential savings, but any financial benefit would come from relying a bit less on AC or running it less often.

For households facing triple-digit temperatures, that kind of no-cost improvement can be especially appealing. Still, a high-efficiency heat pump — which works like an AC in the summer and also pulls in heat in the winter — is a worthwhile investment for truer comfort without killing your energy bills. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is a great place to get quotes from local vetted installers without giving them your contact information until you decide to move forward.

What can I do?

To check the setting, turn the fan up to high and stand below it to see whether you feel a clear breeze.

Feeling that breeze usually means the blades are already moving counterclockwise, the summer direction recommended in the Courier-Post report. If the air does not feel cooling, shut the fan off and look on the motor housing for the small switch that changes blade direction, then use it to reverse the spin.

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