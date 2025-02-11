Home cook shares super simple hack to prevent soggy defrosted bread: 'I didn't know that'

Using your freezer is one of the best ways to minimize food waste, but sometimes it can be tough to know how to use all your stored items. One creator showed off their favorite method to defrost bread.

The scoop

Deb (@homeandawaywithdeb) is a TikToker sharing home and kitchen tips. In one clip, they show how a simple towel may be the cure for soggy defrosted buns and croissants. When you take bread out of the freezer, it can sometimes get covered in ice and condensation, and this hack uses kitchen towels to help.

In the video, they show the exceedingly simple process. Start by placing a kitchen towel on your counter; next, place the defrosting bread on top. Then fold the towel over the top; in the clip, Deb is defrosting croissants. Leave this out until fully thawed. Deb says, "If it's a soft bun, when it's defrosted it will be soft; if it's a crusty bun, once it's defrosted it will be crusty."

How it's helping

Tips like this are a great way to get the most out of your groceries. Making the most of your freezer space can help reduce your waste and keep your food from going bad. The average American family throws away around $1,500 of groceries annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. By letting fewer items rot in the back of your fridge or mold on the counter, you can drastically cut down that number.

This wasteful system goes beyond the home. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service, food waste is between 30% and 40% of food supply and corresponded to "approximately 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010."

This means that around a third of the food produced in the United States ends up in the landfill rather than on the plates of hungry people. Food waste is also a compounding issue once it makes its way to the landfill, as it gives off a gas called methane that is even more potent than carbon at warming the planet.

What people are saying

TikTokers were thrilled to learn this simple and effective hack.

"I didn't know that," said one person.

Someone else wrote, "Wow, I'll have to give it a try!"

Another commenter added, "OK, I'm trying this one too. Thanks!"

