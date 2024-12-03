Overwhelmed individual finds inspiration in unusual lifestyle change: 'The results are worth the journey'

One person desperate to declutter their life took to Reddit to plead for advice.

"I know I need to get rid of like, at least 60% of what I own," they said. "I have so much junk laying around. I'm getting better at letting go, but it's not enough. I need to speed it up."

The r/minimalism community came forward to offer advice and support, with many noting that while the process isn't always easy, clearing out your home can be rewarding.

"I would ask yourself if the item was something you would re-buy if you lost it," one wise user replied. "If not, it's likely not something that's adding anything to your life."

"It takes practice and nerves of steel," another added. "I suggest you go slowly. You are pressuring yourself too much to speed it up. Most people do not understand that to do an entire house and garage declutter can take months or even years."

Someone else suggested: "First, take a deep breath. This process is overwhelming by design, the clutter we have all lived with for years is exhausting and breaking down that clutter is doubly so. It's a massive overhaul! But the results are worth the journey."

A decluttered home can help you feel more relaxed, with less occupied space leading to greater clarity of thought.

Also, having fewer items means fewer things to clean and store, which can save you time and energy that you can put toward other projects.

What's more, a decluttered space will make you less likely to buy new things. This will save you money, stop overconsumption, and reduce waste. The latter point is extremely important, as the world's landfills are already overflowing and producing copious amounts of planet-warming pollution.

It can be difficult to let go sometimes, but material possessions can often get in the way of what really matters. When clearing out your space, make sure to donate anything that could still be used by someone else. You can even use services such as Trashie that will pay you for used clothing and textiles.

