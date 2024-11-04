Homeowner reveals series of prompts that helped them break free from bad habit: 'The weight lifted off the shoulders is amazing'

"I think looking at my stuff from that perspective might be really helpful."

Some of us have a hard time getting rid of stuff. Sentiment, feelings of need, and other emotions get tied up with things, weighing us down and preventing us from moving forward.

One Redditor offered tips for how to break that habit.

The first is to ask yourself: "How long has it been in this box? When was the last time I used it? If I keep it, will I be here again in a year asking myself if I should keep it or get rid of it?"

They said don't overthink it. When your heart tugs, use your brain to pull back. If you haven't used or thought about something in years, you can safely toss it.

They also recommended removing yourself from the situation and thinking about whether you would feel the same way if you were helping a friend declutter. "Objective perspective helps so much," they said.

The poster added: "The weight lifted off the shoulders is amazing!"

"I think looking at my stuff from that perspective might be really helpful - thanks for mentioning it!!" one user commented.

Decluttering helps in many ways, and it can be profitable.

So, don't head to the trash can or a garbage dump when you're clearing things out. Whether you're thinning your wardrobe, sorting electronics, or parting with home goods, there may be a market for what you no longer want or need.

Secondhand shopping is booming, with the industry growing 18% to $197 billion in 2023, according to ThredUp. In the United States, it grew seven times faster than retail.

Tech stores such as Apple and Best Buy will pay you for some items — and recycle the metals and other components of those devices if they've reached the end of their life spans.

These kinds of repurposing hacks keep unwanted but useful goods out of landfills and allow others to capitalize with bargain buys, preventing pollution and the consumption of valuable resources needed to make new things.

And if you can't sell something, donate it. There are always people in need.

Another Redditor relayed how good they felt after dealing with their junk that had stacked up, praising the poster's advice to go on autopilot. They did just that during a catch-up call with their best friend, saying: "We talked for almost two hours and I went through every single box in my garage. I couldn't even park one car in there this morning. We parked both cars in there tonight."

