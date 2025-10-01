Mom shares clever hack using empty pasta sauce jar: 'Wait you're a genius'

When your pasta sauce runs out, most people toss the glass container in the recycling bin. One TikToker found a new use for these jars that cuts costs and reduces waste.

The scoop

Amanda Tischler (@amanda_tischler) took to TikTok to share how she gives empty marinara jars a second life as portable coffee cups. After she finishes her pasta sauce, she cleans the jar and uses it as a to-go coffee container with a secure lid.

"We used up all of our marinara sauce, so you know what that means! We've got a new iced coffee cup with a lid," she explained in her video. "I can take it to go and not even worry about it spilling in my car."

The jar's large size means she doesn't need to fill it, leaving plenty of room for her morning coffee. The wide mouth makes it easy to add ice cubes, and the screw-on lid creates a spill-proof seal that outperforms many plastic travel lids.

The hack demonstrates that sustainable living doesn't require expensive equipment or complicated changes. Sometimes, the best solutions sit right in your refrigerator, waiting for their pasta sauce to run out.

How it's helping

This swap means you won't need to buy pricey travel mugs or disposable coffee cups. Quality travel mugs cost $15 to $40, while pasta sauce jars you already own work just as well at zero cost. Glass jars also won't retain flavors or odors like plastic cups often do, so your coffee tastes fresh every time.

This hack's benefits don't stop within your wallet. Giving these jars a second purpose keeps them out of recycling facilities longer and reduces the demand for new products. Each reused container means less waste crowding landfills and fewer materials polluting our oceans.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users love the simplicity and effectiveness of this zero-cost idea.

"Makes the perfect shaker cup for protein too!" one commenter noted, pointing out another use for the containers.

"Wait you're a genius," another person responded.

A third user shared their experience, writing, "I just started recycling my jars and dare I say I love them more than my actual coffee cups."

The enthusiasm makes sense. This hack turns an item you'd normally throw away into a practical, everyday tool.

