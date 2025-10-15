Shopper shares photo of frustrating discovery after opening tin of candy: 'This is just a scam'

A Reddit user has exposed a sneaky design trick that's upsetting shoppers, not about the product itself, but about what's inside the packaging.

What's happening?

In a post shared to r/mildlyinfuriating, a shopper revealed that a tin of chocolates they bought had a false bottom, making it appear far fuller than it was. Once the sweets were removed, the user discovered a large section of the container was just empty space disguised by cardboard.

"Very dishonest of them," one commenter said.

"At least with lays it's to keep the chips from breaking under their own weight as much, plus shipping and all that," another commenter added. "This is just a scam."

Why is deceptive packaging concerning?

While it may seem like a small annoyance, deceptive packaging creates a big waste problem. These oversized containers not only trick consumers but also generate unnecessary trash, ranging from metal tins to plastic inserts, which eventually end up in landfills.

Even worse, that extra material adds costs across the board. Companies spend more to produce it, and shoppers spend more to dispose of it. Meanwhile, the responsibility for dealing with all that waste is quietly shifted from brands to consumers.

Once the product is used, the customer is left to figure out how to dispose of all that waste. It's time-consuming, messy, and even adds to garbage-pickup costs. Cities also end up paying more to deal with piles of plastic, cardboard, and metal that weren't needed in the first place.

Is Today Chocolate taking any action about this?

Today Chocolate, the company behind this tin, hasn't issued a public statement. However, deceptive packaging practices have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years. Regulators in several countries have launched investigations into misleading product volumes, and some brands have faced lawsuits for overstating package contents.

To be fair, some companies claim that larger packaging enhances product protection, shelf visibility, or stacking efficiency; however, critics argue that these benefits rarely outweigh the added waste.

What's being done about packaging more broadly?

Governments are cracking down on excessive or misleading packaging, requiring clearer labeling about product volume and recyclable materials.

Consumers can help by looking for products that match the packaging size with the actual contents, supporting companies that prioritize transparent, minimal packaging, or reusing old containers.

