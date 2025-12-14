Mechanic captures footage of hazardous trend spreading on US roadways: 'Just shredded them and spit them out'

Repair shops often see routine wear and tear, but sometimes, routine checks can reveal problems that can turn deadly on the road. You might not be able to make changes under a warranty either.

A video posted in r/Justrolledintotheshop was titled, "Death wobble- customer wanted covered by warranty but the 'lift kit' voided that" (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

The original poster, a mechanic, documented a severe case of "death wobble," a violent front-end shake that can occur when suspension components fail. According to the mechanic, the truck had a 2.5-inch lift installed using coil spacers while factory control arms remained in place.

"From what I can tell they installed bushings minus the metal sleeve in center so the control arm moving it around the bolt just shredded them and spit them out. Bolts were worn smooth through center," the OP wrote.

The mechanic also said the vehicle owner wanted the damage covered under warranty. But the dealership denied the claim after documenting how the lift kit altered the suspension beyond the original design limits. The video shows the front end shaking violently on the lift.

Issues that make vehicles more hazardous have been seen in other instances. Larger and heavier modified vehicles, like lifted trucks or oversized vehicles, are increasingly involved in dangerous driving situations.





This issue also affects environmental and consumer costs. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a typical car produces over 10,000 pounds of pollution each year. When parts prematurely fail, that can increase waste through early repairs and replacements.

Reddit users agreed in the comments that modifications can be a liability.

"To be fair, it might only be the Very Serious-Injury wobble. Totally different thing," a Redditor joked.

"What is the issue?" another user asked.

The OP responded, "Has no bushings in both upper control arm brackets. And it broke the bolts holding away bar bushing on."

"You do notify FCA of the modifications, correct? Technically, they are the only ones that can void the suspension/driveline warranty," another Reddit user asked.

"Yes once it goes through the service advisors and into the shop we diagnose the issue. If it's a part covered by warranty then the diag fee is covered as well as parts and labour," OP responded. "If we find something that voids the warranty, or that it's not a part covered by their warranty then they have to pay the diag fee and parts and labour."

