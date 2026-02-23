Dishwasher expert reveals game-changing product that can add up to major savings: 'A better dishwashing experience'

Many of us love to save money on bulk purchases — all while reducing our plastic use — and in many cases, refillable replacements for things like dishwasher pods, laundry detergent, or even breakfast cereal are easy to come by.

But if we're being real for a second, when it comes to refillable dish soap, it's often such a messy process that it doesn't feel worth it.

Thankfully, a recent innovation may have cracked the code: Dawn has redesigned its refill jugs to make them more ergonomic and faster (and to prevent that horrible "glug, glug, glug" effect when pouring). In fact, the brand reports the jugs take 45% less effort to pour into your smaller, countertop-sized dish liquid bottle.

The Cool Down chatted with Morgan Eberhard, principal dishwasher scientist at P&G (Dawn's parent company), about how the refills can be the ace up your sleeve at the sink — saving you money, helping reduce plastic waste, and getting the dishes done faster.

"We know that people want to make those sustainable choices," Eberhard said, "but sometimes the refill can be really messy. It's kind of hard to pour from a tiny little cap into a not very much bigger opening and things like that."

By contrast, the Dawn refill jug now has an easy-pour spout, which reduces the chances you're going to dribble soap down the sides or have the whole thing spill.

Refilling with a larger jug, rather than buying a new bottle, is also a great way to save money when you shop. Buying in bulk is often cost-effective overall (hello, Costco), and that applies here as well.

For example, buying a refill jug of Dawn Platinum at Sam's Club clocks in at just under $12 online. That 90-ounce jug can refill five 18-ounce bottles of Dawn Platinum's EZ-Squeeze bottle (the average size you typically keep on your kitchen counter). Individually, those bottles cost a little less than $4. That means buying one refill jug can save you around $8 compared to buying bottles individually.

Depending on how many dishes you do every day, those savings can add up quickly. Plus, by skipping out on those more expensive individual bottles, customers are reducing the amount of plastic tossed in the trash. Eberhard told us that nearly 50% of people who use the EZ-Squeeze bottle (patented for its upside-down design) already use a refill system when the bottle starts to run out.

In fact, that's partly why the P&G dishwashing team decided to innovate its refill system: "We are seeing a rise in that refill habit and the desire from consumers," said Eberhard. That's why they added an "it's time to refill" reminder line on the EZ-Squeeze bottle, she noted, to help encourage that behavior.

The icing on the cake is that the redesigned bottle also comes with an updated dish soap formula. Eberhard told us there's 25% less scrubbing needed with the detergent now. That's "because the chemistry of the soap is what's doing more of that tough food cleaning and breaking it down more effectively," she said.

Bulk purchases might not be the flashiest item in your shopping cart, but the money savings and positive environmental impact easily make up for that.

"You're going to get a better refill experience and a better dishwashing experience," said Eberhard.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.