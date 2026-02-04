Woman warns bird lovers about problems with certain feeders: 'You may be putting [them] in danger'

"You might have saved my … friends!"

While it's understandable that homeowners want the company of hummingbirds, a content creator revealed why people should take great care to make sure they're attracting them responsibly.

A self-described "climate girl," Karishma (@karishmaclimategirl) illustrated the dangers of hummingbird feeders in a TikTok video.

Feeders are popular for attracting these fascinating creatures, but as Karishma notes, "you may be putting the little birds in danger." She explains that a fungus can develop in the feeder solution, infecting hummingbirds and causing their tongues to swell.

That renders them unable to retract their tongues back into their mouths, which can lead to starvation. For truly devoted hummingbird enthusiasts, Karishma notes there are safe ways to ensure that it doesn't happen.

She advises feeder owners to change the solution every few days to prevent fungus and to clean the feeder weekly. Additionally, the correct mixture is crucial when using boiled water. The sugar has to be of the white variety and used at a 1-to-4 ratio with water to properly mimic nature.

All of these steps need to be followed even through winter, as hummingbirds may come to rely on the feeders. So, if you go this route, be ready to make it a part of a repeatable routine. Karishma has another option for homeowners who want to invite the birds to their outdoor spaces with less work.

Planting hummingbird-friendly flowers like bee balm and zinnias can support these birds more naturally and save you the drudgery of keeping a feeder fully stocked. They're important pollinators, so you'll also be helping a valuable member of the ecosystem.

Karishma's public service announcement backs the advice of experts that accentuates the dangers of feeding wildlife and establishing reliance on you as a food source. While it can be well-meaning, you have to make sure it doesn't habituate the animals in a negative way. Native plants are typically the best way to make your yard a haven without threatening the animals.

The hummingbird advice was well-received by viewers, and TikTok commenters appreciated their newfound awareness of potential feeder risks.

One exclaimed: "OMG THANK YOU!!!! You might have saved my hummingbird friends!"

"Instead of a hummingbird feeder I planted a hummingbird garden!!" a user wrote. "They love it!!"

