Passerby thrilled after discovering 'white whale' item sitting on curb for free: 'It's gorgeous'

A Redditor walking their dog spotted something surprising on the side of the road: a freestanding vintage-style globe bar table.

The piece looks like a small antique globe at first glance but opens up to reveal a hidden storage compartment for bottles and glassware.

The user shared their find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit with the caption "Awesome Curb Find," and commenters immediately recognized it as something special. Though not modern essentials, these pieces have become collectibles and often resell for surprising prices.

"Almost my white whale (Soviet Era Standing Globe). Found curb-side a block from home on a dog walk," the original poster wrote. "Spouse and I carried it home before the drunk frat boy history major could swoop it from us!"

Vintage-style globe bar tables vary in price depending on age, condition, and manufacturer. Replica models inspired by 16th-century Italian designs can retail for anywhere from $180 to over $330, according to listings from HomeWetBar. So whether the curbside version is a true vintage piece or a newer reproduction, the person likely saved a few hundred dollars and picked up a conversation starter.

Picking up furniture from the curb or thrifting secondhand items doesn't just save money; it also keeps perfectly good items in use instead of sending them to landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that Americans toss more than 12 million tons of furniture each year, much of which is still usable.

Someone else picked up a credenza off the curb and fixed it up, while another person found a uranium glass birdcage thrown out with the trash. It all goes to show you can come across really cool stuff without spending anything.

"Now you can finally sail the seas in style," one Redditor said.

"I've never been so jealous!" another added.

A third commenter was clearly passionate about the find and wrote: "Who the f*** throws out something like this? It's gorgeous!"

