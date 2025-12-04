Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item for cheap at thrift store: 'Great find'

"I see folks excited when Costco has them on sale for 5x+ what I paid."

A thrift store shopper has impressed the internet after finding a nearly untouched Cuisinart food processor at Goodwill for a steal.

The post, sharing photos to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, said: "Cuisinart food processor — with all the accessories — that was used maybe twice. $20 at goodwill."

For anyone who has ever priced out a high-end food processor brand-new, it's no wonder the community was so excited for this shopper. These sets typically retail for hundreds of dollars, even without all the accessories.

For many shoppers, especially those outfitting their first kitchen or replacing an old appliance, a find like this is an enormous money-saver. High-quality appliances aren't usually found secondhand in barely used condition. However, shopping at thrift stores has become a lifeline for budget-conscious households because of the potential for scores like this one.

From unexpected treasure finds like thrifted Le Creuset cookware to the shopper who uncovered a rare vintage lamp worth thousands, these moments are becoming more common as more people donate items instead of throwing them out.

Sometimes, shoppers can even flip their finds for profit. While the financial benefit comes first for most, every thrifted appliance also means one fewer piece of potential e-waste heading to a landfill. That translates to less pollution and microplastics contaminating our air and waterways. Plus, with people choosing secondhand items over new ones, it cuts down on demand for new items, which ultimately slashes the planet-heating pollution linked to industrial companies.

The community was equally enthusiastic about this shopper's awesome score.

One commenter said: "I have this same one, and that is a hell of a deal! Nice find!" Another marveled at the condition of the set, writing: "Great find!!! It's beautiful."

A third added: "Nice! I've been so lucky and thrifted and gifted 4 of these of various ages since looking for them. I see folks excited when Costco has them on sale for 5x+ what I paid. No issues with any I've purchased so far."

