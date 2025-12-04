  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item for cheap at thrift store: 'Great find'

"I see folks excited when Costco has them on sale for 5x+ what I paid."

by Christine Dulion
One lucky thrifter found a nearly untouched Cuisinart food processor at Goodwill for only $20.

Photo Credit: iStock

A thrift store shopper has impressed the internet after finding a nearly untouched Cuisinart food processor at Goodwill for a steal.

The post, sharing photos to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, said: "Cuisinart food processor — with all the accessories — that was used maybe twice. $20 at goodwill." 

For anyone who has ever priced out a high-end food processor brand-new, it's no wonder the community was so excited for this shopper. These sets typically retail for hundreds of dollars, even without all the accessories.

One lucky thrifter found a nearly untouched Cuisinart food processor at Goodwill for only $20.
Photo Credit: Reddit

For many shoppers, especially those outfitting their first kitchen or replacing an old appliance, a find like this is an enormous money-saver. High-quality appliances aren't usually found secondhand in barely used condition. However, shopping at thrift stores has become a lifeline for budget-conscious households because of the potential for scores like this one. 

From unexpected treasure finds like thrifted Le Creuset cookware to the shopper who uncovered a rare vintage lamp worth thousands, these moments are becoming more common as more people donate items instead of throwing them out.

Sometimes, shoppers can even flip their finds for profit. While the financial benefit comes first for most, every thrifted appliance also means one fewer piece of potential e-waste heading to a landfill. That translates to less pollution and microplastics contaminating our air and waterways. Plus, with people choosing secondhand items over new ones, it cuts down on demand for new items, which ultimately slashes the planet-heating pollution linked to industrial companies.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

The community was equally enthusiastic about this shopper's awesome score. 

One commenter said: "I have this same one, and that is a hell of a deal! Nice find!" Another marveled at the condition of the set, writing: "Great find!!! It's beautiful." 

A third added: "Nice! I've been so lucky and thrifted and gifted 4 of these of various ages since looking for them. I see folks excited when Costco has them on sale for 5x+ what I paid. No issues with any I've purchased so far."

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x