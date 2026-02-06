Locals outraged after monstrous cruise ship arrives at port: 'An abomination'

The all-inclusiveness of a cruise ship vacation may be a tempting thought for some, but the reality is that the cons of cruise ships far outweigh any pros.

One Reddit user took to the r/portlandme subreddit to rage against these massive ships and all the harm they cause.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster shared a photo of a ridiculously oversized cruise ship and wrote: "Honestly, f*** cruise ships. These behemoths are an abomination."

They then listed the numerous ways these monstrously large ships harm the environment and the destinations they visit.

The Redditor first brought up the amount of waste that cruise ships dump into the ocean, including human waste, wastewater, and bilge water (a mixture of seawater, sludge, fresh water, oil, and chemicals). On top of all that, cruise ships generate enormous amounts of food waste, which is also sometimes dumped into the ocean.

Plus, as the poster explained, a study from the European Federation for Transport and Environment found that in 2022, 63 Carnival cruise ships were responsible for releasing 43% more harmful air pollutants, particularly sulfur oxides, than the 291 million cars found in Europe.

The Redditor left out a few harms, though.

According to Popular Science, cruise ships often consume roughly 250 tons of fuel per day and significantly pollute the air and ocean. The size of these ships can also damage coral reefs and other marine habitats in their paths, while the noise and light pollution they create can disrupt marine life of all kinds.

Additionally, when tourists visit a destination, their sudden influx can strain local resources. Meanwhile, these tourists often don't put much money back into the local economies, since most of their needs are met on the ship.

Other Redditors also lamented the damage cruise ships can cause, as well as how little those in charge do to rein in the boats' excesses.

"A huge floating monument to our collective inability to do anything but destroy the planet," one person commented.

Another Reddit user asserted: "We're simply doomed because of capitalism and a complete void of leadership."

