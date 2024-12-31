Woman shares 'brilliant' trick for making floppy carrots crunchy: 'I'm doing this next time'

Trying to finish food before it goes bad is a struggle many face. Carrots, in particular, tend to lose their crunch after a while in the fridge, and it's always frustrating to toss them just because they've become limp.

Luckily, TikToker Maria (@livingplanetfriendly) understands that "everyone forgets about carrots in the fridge," so they shared a simple method to revive the crunch in floppy carrots using items you already have around the house.

The scoop

The self-proclaimed "{imperfectly} low waste" poster shared a video of how to restore the crunch to your carrots, and it only took them 16 seconds to break it down.

As demonstrated, all you have to do to reduce food waste and restore the crunch of carrots is chop them up and soak them in a jar of water overnight.

"Brilliant!" one user said.

How it's working

Extending the fridge life of your carrots saves both time and money by reducing grocery trips and trimming your bill. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, some areas offer lower trash and hauler fees for waste pickup if the volume is reduced or food is sent to a composting facility instead. This hack is also an easy way to cut down on food waste, making it a practical step toward a more sustainable lifestyle.

Maria pointed out that "food waste is the No. 1 source of methane emissions from landfills," a stat backed by the Environmental Protection Agency. Because food decays more quickly than other materials in landfills, it contributes nearly 60% of methane released into the atmosphere.

Methane is a harmful gas that's even more potent than carbon dioxide, a primary contributor to the pollution overheating the planet. Reducing food waste means sending less food to landfills, which decreases methane production. This simple action can help cool the planet and mitigate the effects of the rising global temperature.

So, not only can you save money and preserve the crispy goodness of your carrots, but you can also play a part in creating a more sustainable future for our planet.

Other easy ways to reduce food waste include supporting organizations with the same mission. Too Good to Go is an app that helps users find surplus food supplies at grocery stores and restaurants for half the price or less. Flashfood also helps users get the best deals on groceries nearing their best-before dates. Misfits Market is a subscription-based grocery delivery app that sells organic produce that doesn't meet the visual standards of most retail grocery stores.

What people are saying

Users took to the comments section to share their praise for and disbelief of the super simple yet effective hack.

"Ok I'm doing this next time I forget about my carrots!" one wrote.

"I just watched witchcraft!" another said.

"Works for celery and lettuce too," someone else shared.

