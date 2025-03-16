  • Home Home

Homeowner horrified after discovering unexpected takeover in yard: 'I battled this ... for years'

"I always have to refer to this guide."

by Simon Sage
"I always have to refer to this guide."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor was recently concerned about a plant growing on their property and checked in with r/whatsthisplant for help in figuring out if it was invasive. 

The top commenter identified it as creeping Charlie, or ground ivy, in flower. It is indeed invasive, but it can be ripped up with relative ease since it travels along the ground. 

Invasive species are a challenge because they can spread quickly and choke out resources for native plants in an area. This is more than just bad news for neighboring gardens. Ecosystems can be put under significant strain when a single species dominates a landscape. 

Species are classified as invasive when they successfully endure somewhere other than their original habitat (usually thanks to human transportation). If these new areas have few checks and balances, it is easy for the invasive to spread and threaten local biodiversity. 

Some gardeners actually let creeping Charlie take over since it produces a nice aroma and is lower-maintenance than grass. Many commenters in this Reddit post noticed how bees love creeping Charlie, but it's worth noting that only about 8% of ground ivy flowers actually have a good amount of pollen in them. This means pollinators have to work extra hard for resources that are readily available from native plants

There are great alternative lawn covers that gardeners can plant that aren't invasive like creeping Charlie. Take a look at our guide to find some options.  

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Reddit commenters mostly suggested aggressive removal. 

"I battled this plant for years on the east side of my yard. It's tenacious and kills off everything around it including grass. Unless you want a yard full of it, get rid of it now," one said

"I have such a hard time telling creeping Charlie and henbit apart. I always have to refer to this guide," another said, sharing a valuable resource from Identify That Plant

Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

Absolutely 💯

It depends on the species 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No — leave nature alone 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x