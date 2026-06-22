Flea-covered cat rescued from trash by a Vietnam highway is now a spoiled house cat in Canada

Animal lovers are getting an instant mood boost from a Reddit rescue story about a cat that was discovered by a trash pile beside a highway in Vietnam and now lives comfortably in Canada.

What happened?

A Reddit post about a couple's long-awaited return home with their rescue kitten sparked a lot of fuzzy feelings.

"My wife and I found her crawling out of a garbage pile onto a busy highway in Vietnam. One eye crusted shut, skin and bones, covered in fleas. We couldn't leave her there," the poster wrote alongside a photo of a small but healthy-looking multicolored kitten.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"We got her cleaned up, vetted, and through all the paperwork, and she finally made it home with us to Canada. She's now a healthy, spoiled house cat after starting life crawling out of trash onto a highway halfway around the world."

Why does it matter?

A cat found near traffic, malnourished and covered in fleas, faces immediate risks ranging from injury to infection. Even basic intervention — food, veterinary care, and a safe place to recover — can mean the difference between life and death.

Young kittens also rely entirely on nursing at first, and they depend heavily on their mother and on access to safe food sources if they're living outside. As temperatures rise, it will be harder for stray cats and other animals to find safe, cool places to survive in the wild.

Stray animals may also carry diseases that can harm native wildlife.

What are people saying?

Commenters applauded the couple and praised the kitten.

"Awww, precious! Thank you for giving her a loving home," one wrote.

"Oh no way!!! I also rescued a kitten from Vietnam and brought him to Canada!" another shared.

"You guys are amazing, most would not have put in the time and effort to make this happen," said one more. "Thank you."

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