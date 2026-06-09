Woman doubles back after spotting pet carrier with heartbreaking note and abandoned cat inside

"We don't know how long she was there. It could have been two hours. It could have been two days."

A Long Island woman is being hailed for following her instincts, turning back to inspect a pet carrier left near a stop sign that had an abandoned cat inside amid dangerous heat.

As Newsweek detailed, the case was a particularly emotional one, with a handwritten note on the carrier ending with the plea: "Please look after me."

What happened?

On the morning of May 12, a previous adopter from Northport Cat Rescue Association spotted the carrier along the roadside while driving home. The rescuer shared the story and some photos on the organization's Instagram account (@northportcatrescue).

The caption noted that the woman kept going at first, but she couldn't stop thinking about it. She later returned with her son to check it out.

As they got close to the carrier, they heard a faint meow. Inside was a 4-year-old cat, soon named Mittens, who was left without food or water during an unusually hot spell on Long Island.

A black beaded cross was attached to the carrier along with a note that said Mittens was born in Kentucky, describing her as a sweet, cuddly cat.

The woman took Mittens home right away, where the cat immediately drank water. Northport Cat Rescue Association soon got involved, later sharing Mittens' story on Instagram and posting photos, including one showing the white heart-like patch on her belly.

"We don't know how long she was there," Lora Wild, director of Northport Cat Rescue Association, told Newsweek. "It could have been two hours. It could have been two days."

Mittens is now in foster care as Northport Cat Rescue pursues a long-term home.

Why does it matter?

The heat made the situation more urgent. Animals left in enclosed spaces or without access to water can deteriorate quickly in high temperatures.

Animal abandonment can also carry legal consequences. Wild said leaving Mittens there was a crime, and Newsweek reported that the SPCA was notified while investigators reviewed nearby surveillance cameras.

Pet owners who can't take care of one any longer can instead turn to local rescues or shelters, Wild noted to the outlet.

What are people saying?

While the cat had been through a lot, Wild told Newsweek that Mittens is the "sweetest cat to boot."

On Instagram, Mittens' apparent foster mom chimed in to agree.

They wrote: "Foster mom here — Mittens is so sweet and easy going! We love her!"

That sets the table for someone to adopt Mittens permanently and give the cat the happy ending she deserves. That's certainly what viewers on Instagram were rooting for.

"She is a beautiful girl," a user wrote. "I hope she finds her forever home soon."

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