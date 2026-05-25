Massive 6,100-acre solar project approved in Illinois after tense county vote

A massive solar project is moving forward in Illinois after a closely watched county vote, but the fight over who gets to decide where renewable energy goes is far from over.

According to Shaw Local, the Will County Board voted 12-8 to approve Earthrise Energy's proposed Pride of the Prairie solar complex, a 6,100-acre development that would span 96 properties across Manhattan, Green Garden, and Wilton townships.

Earthrise said construction could begin in early 2027. The company has described the project as a major economic boost, estimating about 1,000 jobs, including construction positions, and roughly $3.5 million in first-year tax revenue.

Supporters of the proposal also included renewable energy advocates and construction union leaders, who said the development would strengthen the region's energy infrastructure.

But nearby residents sharply opposed the plan, arguing that the solar facility would dramatically alter rural life. Some said the project would cover roughly 25% of farmland in Green Garden Township.

Tim Shanahan of Manhattan Township described it to Shaw Local as a "solar invasion of 6,000 acres."

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The approval came amid growing tension over an Illinois law that limits local governments' ability to block renewable energy projects on agricultural land. An attorney representing 16 nearby neighbors said that opponents plan to sue over the board's vote and argue the state law is unconstitutional, Shaw Local reported.

Supporters of large solar projects point to how they can shore up the power supply while reducing harmful air pollution and promoting more stable long-term energy costs. Clean energy growth can also bring jobs and new tax revenue that may help fund local services.

While some residents in Will County oppose the new project, the fact remains that solar panels and agricultural land do regularly coexist. In fact, studies show that livestock like sheep, native plants, and crops can thrive when paired with larger solar projects.

For now, Earthrise is moving ahead with plans for the project while opponents prepare to challenge it in court. That means the board's vote may not be the final word on whether Pride of the Prairie gets built as proposed.

Several local farmers in Will County have supported the Pride of the Prairie project, saying solar offers a potential revenue stream as farming becomes increasingly difficult to sustain financially.

Some landowners backing the project said the only alternative would be selling farmland for housing developments instead.

While some residents are unsure about the large-scale solar project, the situation offers a solid reminder that solar panels and agricultural land are not mutually exclusive.

Solar panels are one of the cheapest and fastest ways to set up new large sources of energy, and that energy can help make local power grids more stable and support communities, working groups, and farmers.

In a statement, James Connolly, a business manager for the Chicago Laborers' District Council, called the vote "a win for the working men and women of Will County and for the future of our region's energy infrastructure," according to Shaw Local.

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