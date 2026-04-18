As power outages worsen, doomsday preppers invest in home battery backups

"I have one of these. I like it a lot."

Amid rising electricity rates and frequent power outages, more U.S. residents are seeking ways to make their home energy secure — and, in some cases, even go completely off the grid.

One Midwest homeowner posted on Reddit after seeing a deal on an emergency solar panel and battery system from Jackery at Costco.

The original poster asked the r/prepping forum if such a system would be worth the investment, given their local climate.

"[I] saw this at Costco today on sale for $500 and figured it would be a good fit for our set up," the OP wrote in the post. "However, being in the Midwest, would this be pretty useless in an emergency?"

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Those trying to protect their energy supply from frustrating power outages have often had to rely on noisy and potentially hazardous fuel-powered generators. Over the past two decades, however, solar panel systems, like the one the OP mentioned, along with larger whole-home battery backup solutions, have become increasingly popular upgrades.

Solar panels and batteries not only serve as a powerful backup energy source but can also help curb rising utility costs. In fact, EnergySage estimated some homeowners can see up to six-figures in savings over the lifetime of a solar panel system.

If this sounds like a smart investment, comparison sites like EnergySage provide free resources to help you find the best solar panel system for your home and budget, along with quick installation estimates and competitive quotes.

Luckily, the prepping community on Reddit was quick to offer their thoughts on the OP's potential purchase.

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"I have one of these," one user wrote. "I like it a lot."

"I have a very similar unit that I got … on Amazon," another added. "I like it so far!"

Many also pointed out that the limited shelf life of gasoline, which traditional generators rely on, is a major drawback compared to solar-powered solutions. Although there was some debate in the comments, many agreed that there is a strong case for using solar panels and batteries during disasters or power outages, regardless of your location.

While a small solar and battery setup like a Jackery unit can be helpful for short-term outages, the OP might benefit more from a rooftop solar array paired with a whole-home battery backup.

When homeowners combine rooftop solar panels with a whole-home battery system, they can often boost their savings by storing free solar energy during the day for use at night or during a power outage.

Homeowners who work with EnergySage's free advisors before getting solar panels can often save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Plus, to get a complete picture of your options, EnergySage offers a free mapping tool that shows the average cost of solar and all the incentives available to homeowners in your state, ensuring you're getting the best deal for your upgrade.

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