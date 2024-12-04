This battery-enhanced kitchen range unlocks massive government tax credits — here's how you can get paid to upgrade your home

"Powerful, easy to clean, and safe enough to cook with my kid."

Induction burners are a huge trend as a way to cook your favorite foods faster, cheaper, and more sustainably.

One of the most anticipated models coming to the market is Copper's Charlie range, the world's first energy-storage-equipped induction electric range.

Savvy shoppers are already reserving the 2025 edition of Charlie ranges to receive them by spring. This is because the ranges boil water lightning-fast, are safe to use, offer steady temperatures with precision control, and are a breeze to clean.

This induction stove has a built-in battery that offers power when needed without wasting energy or driving up your electric bill. It strategically charges itself when renewable energy is available and helps you be self-sufficient with cooking capabilities if the power goes out.









These are all attractive qualities in a new appliance when you are concerned about the impacts of future extreme weather events and utility bill savings over time.

Induction burners from brands like Copper stand out as easy and eco-friendly solutions for improving your cooking and avoiding the health and safety risks of gas stoves. They are faster and more cost-effective than standard stoves and are now more affordable than ever.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, stove upgrades are eligible for tax rebates. When homeowners switch to induction stoves for their kitchens, they can qualify for up to 30% in tax credits through the IRA.

The nonprofit Rewiring America created a helpful tool to help you calculate how much you could save through the IRA. Many people have received discounts with this government money on their induction stoves, laundry dryers, heat pumps, home weatherization updates, and other electrification improvements.

If you are considering a Copper stove, now is the time to embrace the induction stove trend for the biggest potential cost savings. As President-elect Donald Trump has expressed plans to eliminate IRA subsidies, taking advantage of all available incentives is crucial before Congress possibly makes any significant changes to the IRA.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One Copper customer shared: "It feels like the future. Powerful, easy to clean, and safe enough to cook with my kid."

Another customer said: "It's so intuitive. There really is no learning curve."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.