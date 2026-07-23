Nearly 7,000 copper cups in Flashgitz lunch boxes are recalled nationwide over lead contamination

If the cup was ever used for beverages, the risk is no longer theoretical.

Almost 7,000 Warren James copper cups included with Flashgitz Relic Lunch Boxes are being recalled across the country after federal safety regulators found dangerous amounts of lead.

For anyone who bought the retro-style item as a keepsake or used the cup for drinking, the recall states these novelty products pose serious health risks.

What happened?

Federal regulators warned that the Warren James copper cup packaged with Flashgitz Relic Lunch Boxes can expose consumers to lead and create a poisoning hazard.

In the recall, issued July 16, the Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote: "The cup in the lunch boxes contains high lead concentration levels for drinking vessels, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by adults or children and can cause adverse health issues."

The recall applies only to the copper cup, not the rest of the items included in the retro bundle, so the lunch box itself and the other included items can still be used.

Sales of the affected cups took place online nationwide last September and October, and the product sold for about $25.

Beyond the cup, the package includes a limited-edition tie-in to the web cartoon Space King, a metal figurine, and a Zippo lighter case inside the Relic Box, according to AL.com (via Yahoo News). A warning strip also stated that the novelty item was not intended for use.

Authorities have said they have not received reports of injuries or other incidents related to the item, but they are still telling consumers to stop using the cups immediately.

Why does it matter?

Lead exposure is a serious public health concern because it can harm both adults and children, even when there are no obvious warning signs at first.

Products marketed for display, collecting, or novelty use can still wind up in kitchens, lunch bags, or cabinets, where they may be treated like ordinary drinkware.

Households may have bought the item as a gift or shared collectible and then forgotten the packaging warning. If the cup was ever used for beverages, the risk is no longer theoretical.

What can I do?

If you bought one of these lunch boxes, check whether it came with the recalled copper cup and stop using that cup right away.

Consumers should not give it away, donate it, or try to resell it.

After setting the cup aside, owners should dispose of it under local waste rules, the CPSC said.

For a replacement, consumers should contact Warren James. Those who purchased the lunch boxes directly from the company will receive a free replacement cup mailed to the address on the original order. For those seeking more information, the recall number is 26-623.

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