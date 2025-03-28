This stunning stove has a high-powered secret that unlocks thousands in government incentives — here's how to cash in

"We were able to accomplish this easily on a fully charged battery."

We've already seen what green technology can bring to the automotive industry. Now, a startup aims to bring that level of innovation to your kitchen.

Copper's new oven, Charlie, has a host of features that could make even some Michelin-star chefs jealous. Its 30-inch induction stovetop heats up faster and cleaner than gas. Its oven can hold steady temperatures ranging from 85 degrees to 555 degrees Fahrenheit.

And, unlike any other induction stove on the market, it features an energy-storing battery, which means that even in a power outage, you could still cook up to five meals.

"We have also tested the range's battery capacity by cooking a Thanksgiving-sized meal for 50 people," the company says. "We were able to accomplish this easily on a fully charged battery."

Induction cooking offers several benefits. Heat is generated only when a magnetic current is created between the stovetop and cookware, meaning that your hands won't get burned if you accidentally touch it while the heat is on. It's also incredibly efficient, boiling water up to 50% faster than traditional cooktops.

Maybe best of all, induction stoves don't release harmful gases into the air, the way gas stoves do.

Because of its onboard battery, the stove plugs into a standard 120-volt wall outlet, which means no rewiring is necessary in most kitchens. That battery also makes it eligible for a 30% price reduction, thanks to a credit available through the Inflation Reduction Act — a benefit not available with other, non-battery-operated induction stoves.

The stainless steel version of Charlie is listed at $5,999, but with the 30% battery credit available through the IRA, that can get knocked down to about $4,199 — and other incentives could bring the price down even more.

(Those who want to see all of the potential money-saving options available to them through the IRA can use this handy tool.)

But those wanting to take advantage of the IRA credit may want to hurry. The Trump administration has repeatedly signaled its intent to dismantle the IRA and remove many of the incentives and rebates contained throughout the legislation.

Copper says the battery should last 10 to 15 years before showing any signs of degradation, and that the company plans to have a battery-exchange program in place before then. Copper also says it is working on additional versions of Charlie, such as a 240-volt version, and ones with 24-inch and 36-inch cooktops.

