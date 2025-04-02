Tech reviewer shares insider look at ultra-futuristic stove: 'Can certainly make your dreams come true'

"I plan to get this or something just like this."

Imagine still being able to whip up a meal on your kitchen stove during a power outage. Fortunately, you can do that with Copper's Charlie stove, an efficient induction stove with built-in battery storage and backup ability.

In a viral video filmed during a tech expo in January, YouTube tech reviewer Brian (@techgooch) was excited to learn more about Copper's Charlie stove.

"I didn't think too much when I first met Charlie, just a nice looking stainless steel electric range. However, upon closer examination, you see that while it is running, it is not plugged into any power source," Brian wrote in the video's description.

The sales representative demonstrated the induction stove's glass flat top with four symmetrical burners and beautiful wooden stove knobs, which trigger a light bar on the flat top's side when turned on. The stove's mini screen, located in the middle between the wooden burners, shows the power, or heat output, of the burners being used. All the while, the Charlie stove is not plugged in — the stove's 120-volt plug behind the stove sits idly on the expo's carpet floor.

Yes, this induction stove is plug-and-play, generally requiring no additional electrical work to accommodate this upgraded induction stove.

Induction stoves, like the Charlie stove, are an easy kitchen upgrade that can save you money on energy bills while improving and maintaining the air inside and outside your home.

Compared to gas stoves, which are about 40-55% efficient, induction stoves are nearly 80-95% efficient, according to Oregon CUB, which means that you can cook faster and with more heat precision, lowering your monthly energy bills. Induction stoves also run on electricity as opposed to dirty fuels, which reduces the environmental contaminants in your kitchen, as well as gas pollution from your home.

Copper's Charlie stove costs $6,000 before any incentives, which would cost less than the electrical work you might need to accommodate a new stove, the sales representative pointed out. With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), you can save 30% off the cost of this induction range, making the switch to induction even more accessible.

However, the IRA incentives may not be around forever as President Trump has mentioned wanting to eliminate the subsidies, although this would require an act of Congress. Take advantage of the IRA incentives now, rather than later, to save thousands of dollars on your induction stove upgrade.

"Charlie can certainly make your dreams come true," the sales representative says in the video.

"I plan to get this or something just like this, but in a few years when the price comes down a bit," one commenter said.

